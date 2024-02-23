One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS)’s traded shares were 2.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 30.82% or $0.86. The 52-week high for the OSS share is $3.42, that puts it up 6.3 from that peak though still a striking 57.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.56. The company’s market capitalization is $75.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 89290.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 34.27K shares over the past three months.
One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) trade information
One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) registered a 30.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 30.82% in intraday trading to $3.65, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 46.00%, and it has moved by 86.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.89%. The short interest in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) is 37230.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.56 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that One Stop Systems Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) shares have gone up 119.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -600.00% against -1.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.10% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.01 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.98 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.25 million and $16.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -28.70% and then drop by -21.30% in the coming quarter.
OSS Dividends
One Stop Systems Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS)’s Major holders
One Stop Systems Inc insiders own 19.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.14%, with the float percentage being 42.30%. Lynrock Lake LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.92 million shares (or 9.35% of all shares), a total value of $5.51 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 1.05 million shares, is of Bard Associates Inc.’s that is approximately 5.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.02 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 0.90% of the stock, which is worth about $0.34 million.