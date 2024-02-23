One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS)’s traded shares were 2.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 30.82% or $0.86. The 52-week high for the OSS share is $3.42, that puts it up 6.3 from that peak though still a striking 57.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.56. The company’s market capitalization is $75.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 89290.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 34.27K shares over the past three months.

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) trade information

One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) registered a 30.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 30.82% in intraday trading to $3.65, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 46.00%, and it has moved by 86.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.89%. The short interest in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) is 37230.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.56 day(s) to cover.