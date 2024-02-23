One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT)

During the last session, Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT)’s traded shares were 1.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.91% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the QUBT share is $1.81, that puts it down -126.25 from that peak though still a striking 21.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $60.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 926.04K shares over the past three months.
Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information
Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) registered a 1.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.91% in intraday trading to $0.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.98%, and it has moved by -13.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.05%. The short interest in Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) is 1.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.51 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) estimates and forecasts
Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.60% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 196.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2k and $120k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4,900.00% and then jump by 66.70% in the coming quarter. An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.96%. While earnings are projected to return 39.13% in 2024.
QUBT Dividends
Quantum Computing Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 25 and March 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT)’s Major holders
Quantum Computing Inc insiders own 37.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.27%, with the float percentage being 6.83%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.21 million shares (or 4.15% of all shares), a total value of $1.42 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.38 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.45 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.36 million.