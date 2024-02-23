One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ: BDRX)

During the recent session, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s traded shares were 3.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.05% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the BDRX share is $182.34, that puts it down -13209.49 from that peak though still a striking 11.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $0.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 million shares over the past three months.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) trade information
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) registered a -11.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.05% in intraday trading to $1.37, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.84%, and it has moved by -29.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.20%. The short interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) is 45350.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.94 day(s) to cover.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) shares have gone down -71.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 99.98% against 15.90.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $240k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $370k by the end of Jun 2019.
BDRX Dividends
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s Major holders
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR insiders own 16.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.13%, with the float percentage being 36.14%. Boothbay Fund Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 44593.0 shares (or 18.85% of all shares), a total value of $62871.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 11700.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 4.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $16495.0.
Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1957.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2759.0 market value.