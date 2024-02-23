Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Is Decrease -84.71%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA)’s traded shares were 41.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 33.84% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the OCEA share is $26.60, that puts it down -3494.59 from that peak though still a striking 29.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $25.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 280.81K shares over the past three months.
Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) trade information
Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) registered a 33.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 33.84% in intraday trading to $0.74, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.56%, and it has moved by 27.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.71%. The short interest in Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) is 0.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.37 day(s) to cover.
OCEA Dividends
Ocean Biomedical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA)'s Major holders
Ocean Biomedical Inc. insiders own 73.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.66%, with the float percentage being 58.37%. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.42 million shares (or 10.05% of all shares), a total value of $20.58 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 1.85 million shares, is of Meteora Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 5.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.11 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 82998.0, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $0.37 million.