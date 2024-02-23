Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Is Decrease -84.71%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA)’s traded shares were 41.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 33.84% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the OCEA share is $26.60, that puts it down -3494.59 from that peak though still a striking 29.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $25.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 280.81K shares over the past three months.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) trade information

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) registered a 33.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 33.84% in intraday trading to $0.74, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.56%, and it has moved by 27.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.71%. The short interest in Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) is 0.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.37 day(s) to cover.