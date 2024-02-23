Now Is A Good Time To Buy Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

During the last session, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.90% or $0.83. The 52-week high for the WWW share is $17.85, that puts it down -75.69 from that peak though still a striking 29.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.21. The company’s market capitalization is $808.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 986.10K shares over the past three months.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) registered a 8.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.90% in intraday trading to $10.16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.67%, and it has moved by 17.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.45%. The short interest in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is 4.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.91 day(s) to cover.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) shares have gone up 25.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,680.00% against -6.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.40% this quarter and then jump 52.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $388.11 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $447.13 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $580.4 million and $579.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -33.10% and then drop by -22.90% in the coming quarter.

WWW Dividends

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.94 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)’s Major holders

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. insiders own 3.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.33%, with the float percentage being 94.39%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 290 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.26 million shares (or 15.42% of all shares), a total value of $180.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.92 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $175.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.82 million, or about 4.80% of the stock, which is worth about $48.34 million.