Now Is A Good Time To Buy Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC)

During the last session, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s traded shares were 1.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.93% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the DCFC share is $2.18, that puts it down -1576.92 from that peak though still a striking 30.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.09. The company’s market capitalization is $25.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.01 million shares over the past three months.
Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information
Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) registered a -5.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.93% in intraday trading to $0.13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.55%, and it has moved by -10.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.02%. The short interest in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) is 4.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.04 day(s) to cover.
Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 131.70% compared to the previous financial year. Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $427.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $53.9 million by the end of Sep 2023. An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.09%.
DCFC Dividends
Tritium DCFC Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders
Tritium DCFC Limited insiders own 27.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.17%, with the float percentage being 16.78%. Varley Holdings Pty Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 15.67 million shares (or 9.79% of all shares), a total value of $26.32 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 7.54 million shares, is of Riverstone Holdings Llc’s that is approximately 4.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.22 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.1 million, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.