Now Is A Good Time To Buy Telesis Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO)

During the last session, Telesis Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s traded shares were 10.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 30.14% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the TBIO share is $3.32, that puts it down -621.74 from that peak though still a striking 34.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $13.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 55530.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 265.74K shares over the past three months.
Telesis Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) trade information
Telesis Bio Inc (TBIO) registered a 30.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 30.14% in intraday trading to $0.46, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 39.24%, and it has moved by 47.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.67%. The short interest in Telesis Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.47 day(s) to cover.
Telesis Bio Inc (TBIO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Telesis Bio Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Telesis Bio Inc (TBIO) shares have gone down -67.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.70% against 15.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.47 million and $6.32 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.30% and then jump by 10.80% in the coming quarter.
TBIO Dividends
Telesis Bio Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Telesis Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s Major holders
Telesis Bio Inc insiders own 37.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.35%, with the float percentage being 61.29%. Northpond Ventures, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 9.84 million shares (or 32.83% of all shares), a total value of $4.51 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.42 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Telesis Bio Inc (TBIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.39% of the stock, which is worth about $53597.0.