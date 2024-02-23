Now Is A Good Time To Buy Telesis Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO)

During the last session, Telesis Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s traded shares were 10.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 30.14% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the TBIO share is $3.32, that puts it down -621.74 from that peak though still a striking 34.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $13.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 55530.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 265.74K shares over the past three months.

Telesis Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) trade information

Telesis Bio Inc (TBIO) registered a 30.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 30.14% in intraday trading to $0.46, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 39.24%, and it has moved by 47.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.67%. The short interest in Telesis Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.47 day(s) to cover.