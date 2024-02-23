Now Is A Good Time To Buy Root Inc (NASDAQ: ROOT)

During the last session, Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s traded shares were 7.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 53.29% or $4.62. The 52-week high for the ROOT share is $14.80, that puts it down -11.36 from that peak though still a striking 75.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.31. The company’s market capitalization is $194.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 112.00K shares over the past three months.

Root Inc (ROOT) registered a 53.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 53.29% in intraday trading to $13.29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 52.41%, and it has moved by 47.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 124.11%. The short interest in Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) is 0.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.63 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Root Inc (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Root Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Root Inc (ROOT) shares have gone up 47.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.57% against 12.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.60% this quarter and then jump 1.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $158.34 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $168.91 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.84%. While earnings are projected to return 9.72% in 2024, the next five years will return 41.30% per annum.

ROOT Dividends

Root Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

Root Inc insiders own 15.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.73%, with the float percentage being 65.65%. Ribbit Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.68 million shares (or 17.51% of all shares), a total value of $22.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.64 million shares, is of Ribbit Capital GP IV, Ltd.’s that is approximately 17.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $21.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Root Inc (ROOT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $1.49 million.