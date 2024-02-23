Now Is A Good Time To Buy Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU)

During the recent session, Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s traded shares were 1.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $63.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.49% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the ROKU share is $108.84, that puts it down -71.13 from that peak though still a striking 18.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $51.62. The company’s market capitalization is $9.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.82 million shares over the past three months.
Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information
Roku Inc (ROKU) registered a 0.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.49% in intraday trading to $63.60, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.70%, and it has moved by -27.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.61%. The short interest in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) is 10.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.11 day(s) to cover.
Roku Inc (ROKU) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Roku Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Roku Inc (ROKU) shares have gone down -20.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.89% against 3.90.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -126.17%. While earnings are projected to return 61.14% in 2024, the next five years will return 43.00% per annum.
ROKU Dividends
Roku Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders
Roku Inc insiders own 0.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.93%, with the float percentage being 85.41%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 794 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.4 million shares (or 9.18% of all shares), a total value of $728.85 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 10.44 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $736.95 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Roku Inc (ROKU) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 7.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $542.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.45 million, or about 3.58% of the stock, which is worth about $428.27 million.