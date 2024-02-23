Now Is A Good Time To Buy Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS)

During the recent session, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s traded shares were 3.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.90% or -$0.54. The 52-week high for the KTOS share is $21.60, that puts it down -18.42 from that peak though still a striking 38.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.19. The company’s market capitalization is $2.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 million shares over the past three months.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) registered a -2.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.90% in intraday trading to $18.24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.91%, and it has moved by 4.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.24%. The short interest in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) is 2.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.4 day(s) to cover.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) shares have gone up 16.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.38% against 10.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.70% this quarter and then drop -11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $251.45 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $270.49 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.14%. While earnings are projected to return 4.55% in 2024, the next five years will return 2.00% per annum.

KTOS Dividends

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s Major holders

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc insiders own 1.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.26%, with the float percentage being 90.95%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 348 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.89 million shares (or 9.29% of all shares), a total value of $170.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.27 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $161.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 5.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.95 million, or about 3.09% of the stock, which is worth about $56.71 million.