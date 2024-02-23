Now Is A Good Time To Buy ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX)

During the last session, ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s traded shares were 5.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.97% or $0.56. The 52-week high for the IBRX share is $6.93, that puts it down -32.25 from that peak though still a striking 76.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $3.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.83 million shares over the past three months.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) registered a 11.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.97% in intraday trading to $5.24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.41%, and it has moved by 55.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 86.48%. The short interest in ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) is 43.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.47 day(s) to cover.