Now Is A Good Time To Buy Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX)

During the last session, Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.90% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the GRTX share is $3.59, that puts it down -1609.52 from that peak though still a striking 57.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.09. The company’s market capitalization is $11.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.
Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information
Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) registered a 12.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.90% in intraday trading to $0.21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.69%, and it has moved by 16.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.83%. The short interest in Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) is 3.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.14 day(s) to cover.
Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) estimates and forecasts
Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 39.70% this quarter and then jump 36.00% in the quarter after that.
GRTX Dividends
Galera Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders
Galera Therapeutics Inc insiders own 18.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.38%, with the float percentage being 37.25%. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.08 million shares (or 7.02% of all shares), a total value of $9.62 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2.1 million shares, is of Novo Holdings A/S’s that is approximately 4.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.55 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.31 million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $0.98 million.