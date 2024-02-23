Now Is A Good Time To Buy Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX)

During the last session, Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.90% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the GRTX share is $3.59, that puts it down -1609.52 from that peak though still a striking 57.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.09. The company’s market capitalization is $11.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) registered a 12.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.90% in intraday trading to $0.21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.69%, and it has moved by 16.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.83%. The short interest in Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) is 3.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.14 day(s) to cover.