Now Is A Good Time To Buy Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC)

During the last session, Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s traded shares were 18.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.43% or -$2.28. The 52-week high for the FLNC share is $31.32, that puts it down -112.63 from that peak though still a striking 0.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.70. The company’s market capitalization is $1.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.49 million shares over the past three months.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) registered a -13.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.43% in intraday trading to $14.73, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -30.15%, and it has moved by -32.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.21%. The short interest in Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) is 8.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.94 day(s) to cover.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fluence Energy Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) shares have gone down -36.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 118.33% against -6.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.50% this quarter and then jump 170.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $594.34 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $941.69 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.91%. While earnings are projected to return 139.53% in 2024.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 11 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Fluence Energy Inc insiders own 31.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.46%, with the float percentage being 108.73%. Siemens Ag is the largest shareholder of the company, while 313 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 39.74 million shares (or 33.53% of all shares), a total value of $1.06 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.85 million shares, is of Siemens Pension Trust E.V.’s that is approximately 15.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $502.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.06 million, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $28.15 million.