Now Is A Good Time To Buy EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT)

During the last session, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.99% or -$0.53. The 52-week high for the EYPT share is $30.99, that puts it down -18.74 from that peak though still a striking 91.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.21. The company’s market capitalization is $1.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.67 million shares over the past three months.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) registered a -1.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.99% in intraday trading to $26.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.75%, and it has moved by 4.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 637.29%. The short interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) is 5.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.97 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) shares have gone up 78.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.12% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.80% this quarter and then jump 21.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.9 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.49 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.53 million and $7.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.50% and then drop by -2.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.96%. While earnings are projected to return 29.26% in 2024.

EYPT Dividends

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s Major holders

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 7.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.83%, with the float percentage being 111.68%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 187 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.06 million shares (or 14.48% of all shares), a total value of $44.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.19 million shares, is of Essex Woodlands Management Inc.’s that is approximately 11.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $36.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.89 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $7.74 million.