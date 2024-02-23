Now Is A Good Time To Buy Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX)

During the last session, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s traded shares were 7.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.41% or -$1.01. The 52-week high for the ENVX share is $23.90, that puts it down -145.88 from that peak though still a striking 18.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.95. The company’s market capitalization is $1.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.10 million shares over the past three months.
Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information
Enovix Corporation (ENVX) registered a -9.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.41% in intraday trading to $9.72, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.14%, and it has moved by -1.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.96%. The short interest in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is 33.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.33 day(s) to cover.
Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Enovix Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares have gone down -28.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.60% against -6.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -40.00% this quarter and then drop -5.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 203.80% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.11 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.29 million by the end of Jun 2024.
ENVX Dividends
Enovix Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders
Enovix Corporation insiders own 16.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.25%, with the float percentage being 63.72%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 366 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.34 million shares (or 7.08% of all shares), a total value of $204.63 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 8.64 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $155.79 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $67.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.12 million, or about 1.95% of the stock, which is worth about $42.97 million.