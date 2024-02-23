Now Is A Good Time To Buy DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG)

During the recent session, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s traded shares were 2.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.93% or $1.19. The 52-week high for the DKNG share is $45.62, that puts it down -8.54 from that peak though still a striking 59.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.02. The company’s market capitalization is $19.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.33 million shares over the past three months.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) registered a 2.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.93% in intraday trading to $42.03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.45%, and it has moved by 9.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 115.23%. The short interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is 19.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.59 day(s) to cover.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DraftKings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares have gone up 51.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.13% against 18.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 65.50% this quarter and then jump 117.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.11 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.09 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $769.65 million and $759.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.80% and then jump by 43.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.37%. While earnings are projected to return 85.91% in 2024.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

DraftKings Inc. insiders own 4.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.79%, with the float percentage being 73.31%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 907 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 39.26 million shares (or 8.29% of all shares), a total value of $1.66 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.24 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $897.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $519.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.15 million, or about 2.14% of the stock, which is worth about $428.93 million.