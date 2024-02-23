Now Is A Good Time To Buy Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL)

During the recent session, Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s traded shares were 6.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.53% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the CCL share is $19.74, that puts it down -29.1 from that peak though still a striking 45.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.37. The company’s market capitalization is $19.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 28.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 31.18 million shares over the past three months.
Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information
Carnival Corp. (CCL) registered a 0.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.53% in intraday trading to $15.29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.46%, and it has moved by -4.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.50%. The short interest in Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) is 88.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.71 day(s) to cover.
Carnival Corp. (CCL) estimates and forecasts
Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 67.30% this quarter and then jump 103.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.41 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.76 billion by the end of May 2024.
CCL Dividends
Carnival Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 25 and March 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders
Carnival Corp. insiders own 7.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.58%, with the float percentage being 65.83%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,083 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 113.16 million shares (or 10.11% of all shares), a total value of $1.73 billion in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 64.21 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $981.5 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carnival Corp. (CCL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 31.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $478.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.21 million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $369.98 million.