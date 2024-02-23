Now Is A Good Time To Buy Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ: BGXX)

During the last session, Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX)’s traded shares were 12.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.37% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the BGXX share is $1.81, that puts it down -686.96 from that peak though still a striking 34.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $43.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 476.44K shares over the past three months.

Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX) trade information

Bright Green Corp (BGXX) registered a 23.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.37% in intraday trading to $0.23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 38.70%, and it has moved by -0.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.80%. The short interest in Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX) is 2.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.48 day(s) to cover.