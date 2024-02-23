Now Is A Good Time To Buy American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT)

During the last session, American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT)’s traded shares were 1.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.85% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the ABAT share is $21.75, that puts it down -858.15 from that peak though still a striking 25.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.70. The company’s market capitalization is $117.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 724.63K shares over the past three months.
American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) registered a 18.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.85% in intraday trading to $2.27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.58%, and it has moved by -19.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.27%. The short interest in American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) is 4.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.68 day(s) to cover.
American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) estimates and forecasts
Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.70% this quarter and then jump 43.80% in the quarter after that.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.82 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.53 million by the end of Jun 2024.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.01%.
ABAT Dividends
American Battery Technology Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT)’s Major holders
American Battery Technology Company insiders own 3.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.88%, with the float percentage being 10.28%.