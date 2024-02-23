Now Is A Good Time To Buy Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM)

During the last session, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s traded shares were 1.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.60% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the ADVM share is $2.97, that puts it down -41.43 from that peak though still a striking 70.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $435.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.70 million shares over the past three months.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

The stock spiked 6.60% in intraday trading to $2.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 143.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 224.32%. The short interest in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) is 1.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.65 day(s) to cover.