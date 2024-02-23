Next.e.GO N.V. (NASDAQ: EGOX)’s -9.86% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Next.e.GO N.V. (NASDAQ:EGOX)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.48% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the EGOX share is $12.80, that puts it down -10566.67 from that peak though still a striking 8.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $11.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.
Next.e.GO N.V. (NASDAQ:EGOX) trade information
Next.e.GO N.V. (EGOX) registered a -5.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.48% in intraday trading to $0.12, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.86%, and it has moved by -66.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.78%.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
EGOX Dividends
Next.e.GO N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Next.e.GO N.V. (NASDAQ:EGOX)’s Major holders
The next largest institutional holding, with 73990.0 shares, is of Saba Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $8923.0.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Next.e.GO N.V. (EGOX) shares are Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund owns about 26250.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3165.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2308.0, or about 0.00% of the stock, which is worth about $278.0.