MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY) Continues To Thrive In 2024, As Its Stock Is Up 51.74% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.40% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the MNY share is $10.43, that puts it down -299.62 from that peak though still a striking 71.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.74. The company’s market capitalization is $100.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.16 million shares over the past three months.
MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY) trade information
MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) registered a 21.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.40% in intraday trading to $2.61, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 80.00%, and it has moved by 141.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.98%. The short interest in MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY) is 0.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.65 day(s) to cover.
MNY Dividends
MoneyHero Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 30 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY)’s Major holders
MoneyHero Ltd insiders own 64.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.73%, with the float percentage being 16.05%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.67 million shares (or 2.79% of all shares), a total value of $1.8 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 81706.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.22 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 50246.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31460.0, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $84627.0.