MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY) Continues To Thrive In 2024, As Its Stock Is Up 51.74% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.40% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the MNY share is $10.43, that puts it down -299.62 from that peak though still a striking 71.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.74. The company’s market capitalization is $100.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.16 million shares over the past three months.

MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY) trade information

MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) registered a 21.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.40% in intraday trading to $2.61, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 80.00%, and it has moved by 141.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.98%. The short interest in MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY) is 0.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.65 day(s) to cover.