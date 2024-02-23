Market Watch: Direct Digital Holdings (DRCT) Registers Double-Digit Growth

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) observed a notable uptick of 11.26% in its stock value during the previous trading session, concluding at $16.90. This ascent in the valuation of Direct Digital Holdings shares occurred without any overt catalysts; however, recent developments suggest a prospect for deeper insights into the dynamics of DRCT’s market behavior.

Recent disclosures from Direct Digital Holdings (DRCT) have revealed that SHE Media, a distinguished lifestyle media conglomerate comprising notable entities such as SheKnows, Flow Space, StyleCaster, Soaps, and BlogHer, has chosen DRCT’s subsidiary, Colossus Media, LLC (“Colossus SSP”), as its latest supply-side platform partner.

Colossus SSP boasts a commendable history of facilitating connections between advertisers and a diverse audience on a substantial scale, leveraging a spectrum of multicultural and diverse publishers alongside prominent mainstream media outlets.

In its capacity as a programmatic exchange sell-side partner, Colossus SSP will cater to SHE Media’s flagship brands and affiliated properties, all of which are dedicated to furnishing enriching and valuable content tailored for a female demographic, collectively reaching a sizable audience exceeding 74 million users each month.

A pivotal facet of this collaboration lies in Direct Digital Holdings’ subsidiary extending access to inventory encompassing SHE Media’s Meaningful Marketplaces – an extensive network of autonomous, premium publishers, many of which are women-owned or champion diversity.

SHE Media provides these publishers with support in areas such as monetization, operational efficiency, and educational resources. The multitude of female visitors engaging with SHE Media’s platforms and consuming its content represents a significant asset for advertisers spanning various industry sectors.

Women, constituting over half of the U.S. populace, wield considerable influence, accounting for 85% of household spending decisions and 80% of healthcare choices for their families. Aligning with SHE Media, an advocate for inclusivity within the media and marketing landscape, will enable Colossus SSP to channel its pool of advertisers towards this coveted demographic.

The strategic alliance between SHE Media and DRCT’s subsidiary underscores both entities’ steadfast dedication to fostering the economic advancement of women-owned and diverse-owned media enterprises. This integration is poised to furnish an additional avenue for advertisers to connect with their intended audiences while concurrently supporting independent publishers committed to delivering quality content.