Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU)’s Stock Is Down -21.74% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2024

During the recent session, Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s traded shares were 2.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.87% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the JBLU share is $9.45, that puts it down -47.2 from that peak though still a striking 46.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.42. The company’s market capitalization is $2.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.09 million shares over the past three months.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) registered a -1.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.87% in intraday trading to $6.42, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.37%, and it has moved by 26.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.74%. The short interest in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) is 35.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.53 day(s) to cover.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Jetblue Airways Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) shares have gone up 2.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -60.00% against 2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -55.90% this quarter and then drop -97.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.17 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.5 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.33 billion and $2.61 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.60% and then drop by -4.30% in the coming quarter.

JBLU Dividends

Jetblue Airways Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 23 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

Jetblue Airways Corp insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.67%, with the float percentage being 81.95%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 427 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38.34 million shares (or 11.50% of all shares), a total value of $339.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.61 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $297.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 22.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $103.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.17 million, or about 3.05% of the stock, which is worth about $90.13 million.