Is Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) Still A Buy After plugging 0.65% Last Week?

During the recent session, Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s traded shares were 3.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $50.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.35% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the TGH share is $49.93, that puts it up 0.3 from that peak though still a striking 39.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.22. The company’s market capitalization is $2.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 483.70K shares over the past three months.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) registered a 0.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.35% in intraday trading to $50.08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.65%, and it has moved by 0.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.83%. The short interest in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) is 1.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.19 day(s) to cover.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Textainer Group Holdings Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) shares have gone up 26.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.62% against 14.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.20% this quarter and then drop -0.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $193.07 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $196.11 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $195.65 million and $192.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.30% and then jump by 2.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.65%. While earnings are projected to return 5.62% in 2024, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

TGH Dividends

Textainer Group Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Textainer Group Holdings Limited is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.40 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s Major holders

Textainer Group Holdings Limited insiders own 2.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.72%, with the float percentage being 80.50%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 270 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.59 million shares (or 8.46% of all shares), a total value of $141.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.84 million shares, is of Smith (Donald) & Company Inc.’s that is approximately 6.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $111.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series owns about 1.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.99 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $39.25 million.