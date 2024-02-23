Is Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)’s traded shares were 19.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.10% or -$0.5. The 52-week high for the PLTR share is $25.52, that puts it down -10.52 from that peak though still a striking 68.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.19. The company’s market capitalization is $50.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 102.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 69.31 million shares over the past three months.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) registered a -2.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.10% in intraday trading to $23.09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.11%, and it has moved by 37.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 176.26%. The short interest in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) is 114.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.74 day(s) to cover.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Palantir Technologies Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) shares have gone up 50.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.00% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $625.33 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $653.37 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $525.19 million and $532.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.10% and then jump by 22.70% in the coming quarter.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Palantir Technologies Inc insiders own 6.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.33%, with the float percentage being 44.33%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,299 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 193.81 million shares (or 9.18% of all shares), a total value of $4.45 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 112.53 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.58 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 60.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.39 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 43.77 million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $1.01 billion.