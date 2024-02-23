Is Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 5.52% YTD?

During the last session, Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)’s traded shares were 7.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.50% or $2.3. The 52-week high for the OUT share is $18.99, that puts it down -28.92 from that peak though still a striking 44.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.18. The company’s market capitalization is $2.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.49 million shares over the past three months.

Outfront Media Inc (OUT) registered a 18.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.50% in intraday trading to $14.73, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.53%, and it has moved by 9.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.40%. The short interest in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) is 4.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.17 day(s) to cover.

Outfront Media Inc (OUT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Outfront Media Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Outfront Media Inc (OUT) shares have gone up 32.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2.44% against -4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.80% this quarter and then jump 105.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $409.27 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $486.98 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $395.8 million and $472.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.40% and then jump by 3.00% in the coming quarter.

OUT Dividends

Outfront Media Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Outfront Media Inc is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)’s Major holders

Outfront Media Inc insiders own 6.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.33%, with the float percentage being 108.04%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 335 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 28.04 million shares (or 16.99% of all shares), a total value of $440.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.35 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 15.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $398.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Outfront Media Inc (OUT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 9.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.26 million, or about 3.79% of the stock, which is worth about $96.78 million.