Is Meta Platforms Inc’s (NASDAQ: META) 1.14% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)’s traded shares were 5.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $489.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.70% or $3.43. The 52-week high for the META share is $489.99, that puts it down -0.09 from that peak though still a striking 65.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $167.66. The company’s market capitalization is $1248.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.84 million shares over the past three months.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) registered a 0.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.70% in intraday trading to $489.56, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.14%, and it has moved by 25.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 186.09%. The short interest in Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) is 27.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.69 day(s) to cover.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Meta Platforms Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Meta Platforms Inc (META) shares have gone up 66.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.02% against 21.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 79.10% this quarter and then jump 46.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.32 billion as predicted by 40 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 40 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.23 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $28.64 billion and $30.41 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.30% and then jump by 15.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.46%. While earnings are projected to return 34.15% in 2024, the next five years will return 26.00% per annum.

META Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Meta Platforms Inc is 0.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.10 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)’s Major holders

Meta Platforms Inc insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.60%, with the float percentage being 79.73%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4,664 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 183.24 million shares (or 8.26% of all shares), a total value of $55.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 155.97 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $46.82 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Meta Platforms Inc (META) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 69.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.78 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 53.41 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $16.03 billion.