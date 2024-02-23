Is Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) Hit More of the Losses Given A -16.67% Dip From High?

During the last session, Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)’s traded shares were 6.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.98% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the GNW share is $6.93, that puts it down -16.67 from that peak though still a striking 24.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.51. The company’s market capitalization is $2.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.73 million shares over the past three months.
Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) trade information
Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) registered a -1.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.98% in intraday trading to $5.94, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.73%, and it has moved by -4.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.46%. The short interest in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) is 7.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.96 day(s) to cover.
Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) estimates and forecasts
Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -45.70% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.30% compared to the previous financial year.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.62%. While earnings are projected to return 788.89% in 2024, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.
GNW Dividends
Genworth Financial Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders
Genworth Financial Inc insiders own 1.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.74%, with the float percentage being 85.03%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 446 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 69.63 million shares (or 15.04% of all shares), a total value of $348.16 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 54.98 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $274.91 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 29.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $174.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.51 million, or about 3.13% of the stock, which is worth about $72.54 million.