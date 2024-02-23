Is EzFill Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ: EZFL) -7.41% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL)’s traded shares were 6.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.39% or -$0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $3.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4890.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 5.66K shares over the past three months.

EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) trade information

EzFill Holdings Inc (EZFL) registered a -10.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.39% in intraday trading to $1.25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.41%, and it has moved by -17.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.28%. The short interest in EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) is 27400.0 shares and it means that shorts have 7.13 day(s) to cover.