Is EzFill Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ: EZFL) -7.41% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL)’s traded shares were 6.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.39% or -$0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $3.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4890.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 5.66K shares over the past three months.
EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) trade information
EzFill Holdings Inc (EZFL) registered a -10.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.39% in intraday trading to $1.25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.41%, and it has moved by -17.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.28%. The short interest in EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) is 27400.0 shares and it means that shorts have 7.13 day(s) to cover.
EzFill Holdings Inc (EZFL) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 105.40% compared to the previous financial year. Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.1 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.75 million and $4.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 51.80% and then jump by 76.10% in the coming quarter.
EZFL Dividends
EzFill Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL)’s Major holders
EzFill Holdings Inc insiders own 58.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.60%, with the float percentage being 25.85%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 48226.0 shares (or 1.19% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 12406.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $29030.0.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EzFill Holdings Inc (EZFL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 48226.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3573.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $7467.0.