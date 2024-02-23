Is Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALGS) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s traded shares were 1.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.12% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the ALGS share is $1.76, that puts it down -120.0 from that peak though still a striking 32.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $62.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 330.92K shares over the past three months.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) trade information

Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) registered a 20.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.12% in intraday trading to $0.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.08%, and it has moved by 17.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.81%. The short interest in Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) is 0.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.67 day(s) to cover.