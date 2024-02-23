Is Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALGS) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s traded shares were 1.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.12% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the ALGS share is $1.76, that puts it down -120.0 from that peak though still a striking 32.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $62.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 330.92K shares over the past three months.
Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) trade information
Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) registered a 20.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.12% in intraday trading to $0.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.08%, and it has moved by 17.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.81%. The short interest in Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) is 0.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.67 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Aligos Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) shares have gone down -8.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.67% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.10% this quarter and then jump 49.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.70% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.6 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.54 million and $2.72 million respectively.
ALGS Dividends
Aligos Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s Major holders
Aligos Therapeutics Inc insiders own 21.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.14%, with the float percentage being 80.22%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.95 million shares (or 9.08% of all shares), a total value of $3.83 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 3.55 million shares, is of Vivo Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 8.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.44 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $0.24 million.