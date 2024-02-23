Is Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ACHL) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL)’s traded shares were 5.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.57% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the ACHL share is $1.25, that puts it up 8.09 from that peak though still a striking 45.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.74. The company’s market capitalization is $55.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 497.60K shares over the past three months.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) trade information

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (ACHL) registered a 10.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.57% in intraday trading to $1.36, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 39.50%, and it has moved by 51.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.35%. The short interest in Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) is 10050.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.