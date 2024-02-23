Is Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ACHL) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL)’s traded shares were 5.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.57% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the ACHL share is $1.25, that puts it up 8.09 from that peak though still a striking 45.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.74. The company’s market capitalization is $55.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 497.60K shares over the past three months.
Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) trade information
Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (ACHL) registered a 10.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.57% in intraday trading to $1.36, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 39.50%, and it has moved by 51.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.35%. The short interest in Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) is 10050.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (ACHL) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (ACHL) shares have gone up 49.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.48% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 77.00% this quarter and then drop -27.30% in the quarter after that.
ACHL Dividends
Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL)’s Major holders
Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR insiders own 5.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.46%, with the float percentage being 50.35%. Syncona Portfolio Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.09 million shares (or 27.08% of all shares), a total value of $10.48 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2.56 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 6.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.42 million.
Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 21590.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21590.0 market value.