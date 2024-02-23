Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI)

During the recent session, Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI)’s traded shares were 1.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.34% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the HBI share is $5.96, that puts it down -24.17 from that peak though still a striking 26.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.54. The company’s market capitalization is $1.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.79 million shares over the past three months.
Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) trade information
Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) registered a 3.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.34% in intraday trading to $4.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.48%, and it has moved by 11.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.87%. The short interest in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) is 35.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.9 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Hanesbrands Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) shares have gone down -6.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 733.33% against -4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.70% this quarter and then jump 1,100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.50% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.19 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.34 billion by the end of Jun 2024.
HBI Dividends
Hanesbrands Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI)’s Major holders
Hanesbrands Inc insiders own 0.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.57%, with the float percentage being 90.39%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 524 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 55.66 million shares (or 15.91% of all shares), a total value of $252.69 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 38.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $174.75 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 23.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $93.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.87 million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $49.33 million.