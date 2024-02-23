Investing In Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 6.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.16% or $3.52. The 52-week high for the DWAC share is $58.72, that puts it down -25.79 from that peak though still a striking 73.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.34. The company’s market capitalization is $1.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.86 million shares over the past three months.
Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information
Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) registered a 8.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.16% in intraday trading to $46.68, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.19%, and it has moved by -8.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 210.99%.
DWAC Dividends
Digital World Acquisition Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s Major holders
Digital World Acquisition Corp insiders own 3.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.35%, with the float percentage being 5.56%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 138 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.47 million shares (or 1.55% of all shares), a total value of $5.85 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 57832.0 shares, is of Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.73 million.
Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 17141.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.22 million market value.