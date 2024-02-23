Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI): Can A Stock That’s Down -25.15% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI)’s traded shares were 2.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.90% or -$0.82. The 52-week high for the INDI share is $11.12, that puts it down -83.2 from that peak though still a striking 23.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.67. The company’s market capitalization is $1.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.16 million shares over the past three months.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) registered a -11.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.90% in intraday trading to $6.07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.63%, and it has moved by -11.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.62%. The short interest in Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) is 17.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.29 day(s) to cover.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Indie Semiconductor Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) shares have gone down -10.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 126.47% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 90.90% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 101.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70.13 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $76.19 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $33.03 million and $40 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 112.40% and then jump by 90.50% in the coming quarter.

INDI Dividends

Indie Semiconductor Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI)’s Major holders

Indie Semiconductor Inc insiders own 13.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.59%, with the float percentage being 91.29%. Granahan Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 247 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 13.19 million shares (or 8.18% of all shares), a total value of $79.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.16 million shares, is of BAMCO Inc.’s that is approximately 6.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $67.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF owns about 5.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.2 million, or about 2.60% of the stock, which is worth about $25.37 million.