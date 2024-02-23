How Will Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) Look After It Drops -218.52% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.48% or -$0.88. The 52-week high for the WOLF share is $77.72, that puts it down -218.52 from that peak though still a striking -1.52% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.77. The company’s market capitalization is $3.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.48 million shares over the past three months.

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) registered a -3.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.48% in intraday trading to $24.40, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.92%, and it has moved by -32.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.36%. The short interest in Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) is 18.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.38 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wolfspeed Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) shares have gone down -49.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -62.07% against -43.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -392.30% this quarter and then drop -42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $201.18 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $226.6 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.17%. While earnings are projected to return -237.71% in 2024.

WOLF Dividends

Wolfspeed Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF)’s Major holders

Wolfspeed Inc insiders own 0.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 113.64%, with the float percentage being 114.66%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 575 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 16.52 million shares (or 13.13% of all shares), a total value of $402.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.51 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 10.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $329.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 8.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $214.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.85 million, or about 4.65% of the stock, which is worth about $142.55 million.