HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Rose 46.47% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -9.27% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s traded shares were 2.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.74% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the HIVE share is $6.84, that puts it down -66.42 from that peak though still a striking 46.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.20. The company’s market capitalization is $413.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.09 million shares over the past three months.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) registered a 0.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.74% in intraday trading to $4.11, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.30%, and it has moved by 36.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.96%. The short interest in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is 8.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.83 day(s) to cover.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) shares have gone up 18.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.45% against 10.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then drop -31.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.68 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.1 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.22 million and $22.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 90.30% and then jump by 9.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.45%. While earnings are projected to return 79.31% in 2024.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. insiders own 0.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.66%, with the float percentage being 21.72%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.84 million shares (or 3.28% of all shares), a total value of $13.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.81 million shares, is of Toroso Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 3.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $13.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 3.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.31 million, or about 1.52% of the stock, which is worth about $4.8 million.