Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ)’s traded shares were 0.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.76% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the HTZ share is $20.48, that puts it down -184.44 from that peak though still a striking 0.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.15. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.33 million shares over the past three months.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) registered a -0.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.76% in intraday trading to $7.20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.33%, and it has moved by -15.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.39%. The short interest in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) is 23.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.29 day(s) to cover.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) shares have gone down -58.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -24.53% against 0.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -194.90% this quarter and then drop -83.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.07 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.48 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.05 billion and $2.44 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.20% and then jump by 1.90% in the coming quarter.

HTZ Dividends

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ)’s Major holders

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.67%, with the float percentage being 99.74%. Knighthead Capital Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 346 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 181.46 million shares (or 38.39% of all shares), a total value of $1.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.2 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $89.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 4.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.84 million, or about 0.81% of the stock, which is worth about $28.07 million.