Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF)’s traded shares were 1.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.43% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the HLF share is $20.78, that puts it down -144.47 from that peak though still a striking 21.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.68. The company’s market capitalization is $843.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.83 million shares over the past three months.

Herbalife Ltd (HLF) registered a 1.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.43% in intraday trading to $8.50, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.66%, and it has moved by -31.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.12%. The short interest in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) is 13.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.96 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Herbalife Ltd (HLF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Herbalife Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Herbalife Ltd (HLF) shares have gone down -45.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -2.71% against -8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -31.50% this quarter and then drop -13.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.24 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.32 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.25 billion and $1.28 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.90% and then jump by 3.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.48%. While earnings are projected to return -4.08% in 2024, the next five years will return -0.50% per annum.

HLF Dividends

Herbalife Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF)’s Major holders

Herbalife Ltd insiders own 2.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.97%, with the float percentage being 109.71%. Route One Investment Company, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 276 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.85 million shares (or 10.96% of all shares), a total value of $143.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.52 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $139.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Herbalife Ltd (HLF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.43 million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $32.12 million.