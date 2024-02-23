Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) Surged 16.97% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s traded shares were 1.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.51% or $0.73. The 52-week high for the GGAL share is $22.26, that puts it down -3.49 from that peak though still a striking 56.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.30. The company’s market capitalization is $2.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.21 million shares over the past three months.
Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information
Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) registered a 3.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.51% in intraday trading to $21.51, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.36%, and it has moved by 16.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 76.14%. The short interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) is 2.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.63 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) estimates and forecasts
Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.40% this quarter and then jump 4.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 95.60% compared to the previous financial year.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.75%. While earnings are projected to return -92.58% in 2024.
GGAL Dividends
Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR is 0.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.
Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders
Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.80%, with the float percentage being 8.80%. INCA Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.65 million shares (or 2.22% of all shares), a total value of $45.5 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 1.0 million shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 0.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.21 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) shares are Driehaus Emerging Markets Growth Fund and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Driehaus Emerging Markets Growth Fund owns about 0.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 0.22% of the stock, which is worth about $3.39 million.