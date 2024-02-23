FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE: FREY) Shares Have Been Down About -11.76% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2024

During the last session, FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY)’s traded shares were 1.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.37% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the FREY share is $10.10, that puts it down -512.12 from that peak though still a striking 26.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $230.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.55 million shares over the past three months.
FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) trade information
FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) registered a -2.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.37% in intraday trading to $1.65, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.34%, and it has moved by 13.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.14%. The short interest in FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) is 7.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.63 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that FREYR Battery Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) shares have gone down -74.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.18% against -6.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -225.00% this quarter and then drop -111.10% in the quarter after that.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $500k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.3 million by the end of Mar 2024.
FREY Dividends
FREYR Battery Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 25 and February 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders
FREYR Battery Inc. insiders own 15.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.95%, with the float percentage being 43.92%. Kim, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 146 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.5 million shares (or 8.23% of all shares), a total value of $107.53 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 6.95 million shares, is of Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 4.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $64.99 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 0.90% of the stock, which is worth about $7.83 million.