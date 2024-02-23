For Risk-Tolerant Investors, VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE: VZIO) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO)’s traded shares were 2.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.36% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the VZIO share is $11.28, that puts it down -3.11 from that peak though still a striking 55.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.82. The company’s market capitalization is $2.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.57 million shares over the past three months.
VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) trade information
VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO) registered a -0.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.36% in intraday trading to $10.94, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.04%, and it has moved by 53.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.09%. The short interest in VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) is 2.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.74 day(s) to cover.
VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.90% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $498.8 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $385.58 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $533.5 million and $356.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.50% and then jump by 8.10% in the coming quarter.
VZIO Dividends
VIZIO Holding Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO)’s Major holders
VIZIO Holding Corp insiders own 42.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.82%, with the float percentage being 70.48%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 186 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.89 million shares (or 4.90% of all shares), a total value of $39.73 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 5.37 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 4.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $36.27 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO) shares are John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd owns about 2.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.15 million, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $14.48 million.