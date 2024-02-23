Following Its 52-Week Low, C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC)’S Share Price Rose 87.95% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 55.75%

During the last session, C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s traded shares were 6.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.38% or $1.55. The 52-week high for the CCCC share is $8.42, that puts it up 4.32 from that peak though still a striking 87.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.06. The company’s market capitalization is $433.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.48 million shares over the past three months.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) registered a 21.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.38% in intraday trading to $8.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.38%, and it has moved by 56.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.04%. The short interest in C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) is 3.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.49 day(s) to cover.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that C4 Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) shares have gone up 170.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.76% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.70% this quarter and then jump 25.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -30.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.19 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.85 million and $5.15 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.29%. While earnings are projected to return 26.22% in 2024, the next five years will return 22.30% per annum.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

C4 Therapeutics Inc insiders own 19.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.09%, with the float percentage being 121.93%. Wasatch Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.2 million shares (or 14.64% of all shares), a total value of $19.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.83 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 5.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.73 million, or about 3.51% of the stock, which is worth about $4.75 million.