Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) Has Been Rising 60.52% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.23% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the EVLV share is $8.30, that puts it down -90.8 from that peak though still a striking 44.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.41. The company’s market capitalization is $657.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.04 million shares over the past three months.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) registered a -0.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.23% in intraday trading to $4.35, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.14%, and it has moved by -6.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.52%. The short interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) is 8.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.1 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) shares have gone down -32.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -48.00% against 10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 41.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.33 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.46 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.89 million and $18.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.40% and then jump by 26.30% in the coming quarter.

EVLV Dividends

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s Major holders

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc insiders own 17.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.89%, with the float percentage being 65.40%. General Catalyst Group Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 10.8 million shares (or 7.14% of all shares), a total value of $46.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.68 million shares, is of Data Collective IV GP, LLC’s that is approximately 6.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $42.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.97 million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $12.94 million.