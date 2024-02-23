Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) Shares Have Been Down About -25.86% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2024

During the recent session, Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s traded shares were 8.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.39% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the ENVB share is $6.98, that puts it down -627.08 from that peak though still a striking 32.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $2.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 42930.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 106.04K shares over the past three months.
Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information
Enveric Biosciences Inc (ENVB) registered a 13.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.39% in intraday trading to $0.96, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.75%, and it has moved by 9.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.99%. The short interest in Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB) is 22950.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.
Enveric Biosciences Inc (ENVB) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Enveric Biosciences Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enveric Biosciences Inc (ENVB) shares have gone down -57.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.79% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.60% this quarter and then jump 48.20% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 67.79%. While earnings are projected to return 37.21% in 2024.
ENVB Dividends
Enveric Biosciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s Major holders
Enveric Biosciences Inc insiders own 11.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.86%, with the float percentage being 20.09%. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 4.60% of all shares), a total value of $0.34 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 29578.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $99677.0.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enveric Biosciences Inc (ENVB) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12515.0, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $42175.0.