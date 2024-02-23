Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) Shares Have Been Down About -25.86% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2024

During the recent session, Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s traded shares were 8.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.39% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the ENVB share is $6.98, that puts it down -627.08 from that peak though still a striking 32.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $2.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 42930.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 106.04K shares over the past three months.

Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information

Enveric Biosciences Inc (ENVB) registered a 13.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.39% in intraday trading to $0.96, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.75%, and it has moved by 9.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.99%. The short interest in Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB) is 22950.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.