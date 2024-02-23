Does Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Still Look Attractive After A -3.60% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s traded shares were 3.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. The 52-week high for the INPX share is $1.65, that puts it down -3200.0 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.04. The company’s market capitalization is $9.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.51 million shares over the past three months.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information
Inpixon (INPX) registered a -2.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.63% in intraday trading to $0.05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.60%, and it has moved by 1.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.62%. The short interest in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is 13.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.
Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.90% compared to the previous financial year. Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.92 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.63 million by the end of Dec 2017. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.24 million and $15 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.10% and then drop by -69.10% in the coming quarter. An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 92.88%.
INPX Dividends
Inpixon is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders
Inpixon insiders own 21.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.18%, with the float percentage being 2.77%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 0.32% of all shares), a total value of $41255.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.14 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $25516.0.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inpixon (INPX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41133.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8957.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $1791.0.