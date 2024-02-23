Does Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s traded shares were 7.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $183.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.43% or -$0.8. The 52-week high for the AAPL share is $199.62, that puts it down -8.74 from that peak though still a striking 21.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $143.90. The company’s market capitalization is $2834.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 50.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 53.79 million shares over the past three months.

Apple Inc (AAPL) registered a -0.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.43% in intraday trading to $183.57, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.16%, and it has moved by -5.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.28%. The short interest in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is 99.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.76 day(s) to cover.

Apple Inc (AAPL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.90% this quarter and then drop -3.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $84.12 billion as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $77.54 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.55%. While earnings are projected to return 7.14% in 2024, the next five years will return 11.00% per annum.

AAPL Dividends

Apple Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Apple Inc is 0.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s Major holders

Apple Inc insiders own 5.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.68%, with the float percentage being 60.25%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6,151 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.3 billion shares (or 8.34% of all shares), a total value of $252.88 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.04 billion shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $201.66 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apple Inc (AAPL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 465.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90.39 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 352.02 million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $68.28 billion.