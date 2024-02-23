Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN): Is It Possible To Be Down -3.00% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN)’s traded shares were 3.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.97% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the CYBN share is $0.74, that puts it down -85.0 from that peak though still a striking 47.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $165.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.60 million shares over the past three months.
Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) trade information
Cybin Inc (CYBN) registered a 3.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.97% in intraday trading to $0.40, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.61%, and it has moved by 4.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.27%. The short interest in Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) is 10.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.9 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Cybin Inc (CYBN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Cybin Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cybin Inc (CYBN) shares have gone up 28.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.26% against 15.70.
CYBN Dividends
Cybin Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders
Cybin Inc insiders own 12.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.47%, with the float percentage being 16.50%. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.16 million shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $0.82 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.5 million shares, is of Simplify Asset Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cybin Inc (CYBN) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Simplify Exchange Traded Fds-Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 1.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.