Could Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s traded shares were 6.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.51% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the FSM share is $4.20, that puts it down -54.41 from that peak though still a striking 5.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.58. The company’s market capitalization is $833.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.79 million shares over the past three months.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) registered a -2.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.51% in intraday trading to $2.72, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.81%, and it has moved by -12.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.82%. The short interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is 2.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.53 day(s) to cover.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares have gone down -6.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.33% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 450.00% this quarter and then jump 40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.00% compared to the previous financial year.
FSM Dividends
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. insiders own 0.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.94%, with the float percentage being 45.29%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 250 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.9 million shares (or 9.76% of all shares), a total value of $96.88 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 7.27 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $23.54 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 15.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.91 million, or about 3.89% of the stock, which is worth about $32.4 million.