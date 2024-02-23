Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s traded shares were 9.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $170.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.23% or $8.5. The 52-week high for the COIN share is $193.64, that puts it down -13.3 from that peak though still a striking 72.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.43. The company’s market capitalization is $41.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.24 million shares over the past three months.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) registered a 5.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.23% in intraday trading to $170.91, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.57%, and it has moved by 37.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 175.35%. The short interest in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is 17.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.17 day(s) to cover.