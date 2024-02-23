Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s traded shares were 9.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $170.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.23% or $8.5. The 52-week high for the COIN share is $193.64, that puts it down -13.3 from that peak though still a striking 72.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.43. The company’s market capitalization is $41.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.24 million shares over the past three months.
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information
Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) registered a 5.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.23% in intraday trading to $170.91, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.57%, and it has moved by 37.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 175.35%. The short interest in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is 17.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.17 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Coinbase Global Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) shares have gone up 128.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 172.97% against 4.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -32.00% compared to the previous financial year.
COIN Dividends
Coinbase Global Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders
Coinbase Global Inc insiders own 3.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.23%, with the float percentage being 57.33%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,074 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.7 million shares (or 7.21% of all shares), a total value of $980.0 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 10.6 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $796.12 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 7.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $531.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.68 million, or about 2.46% of the stock, which is worth about $334.96 million.